Bengals Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Something has to give when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Both AFC North teams are 0-3, and both are in need of a win if they want to maintain any hopes of making the playoffs. Despite both clubs starting the season cold, there’s definitely a bit more optimism surrounding the Browns, as rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has been impressive thus far.

On the other side, Andy Dalton’s miserable play has sparked talk of a quarterback controversy in Cincinnati.

Here’s how you can watch Bengals-Browns online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images