MLB Rumors: John Farrell Interviews For Phillies’ Open Manager Job

John Farrell might not be unemployed for long.

The former Boston Red Sox manager was the latest candidate to interview with the Philadelphia Phillies for their open manager job, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported Tuesday night.

In addition to Farrell, the Phillies also reportedly have interviewed Dusty Wathan, ex-Red Sox outfielder Gabe Kapler, Chip Hale, Phil Nevin and Mickey Callaway, who recently was hired by the New York Mets.

Right now, it doesn’t appear Farrell is the front-runner for the Philly job; USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that the team is “zeroing in” on Wathan, the current manager of the club’s Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Joe Girardi also could be a candidate after the New York Yankees fired the longtime manager Thursday.

Yet the Phillies still are exploring options, per Zolecki, and it appears Farrell is on the short list after the Red Sox parted ways with him on Oct. 11 and replaced him with Alex Cora.

The 55-year-old led Boston to back-to-back American League East titles, won a World Series in 2013 and leaves with the sixth-most wins as a manager (432) in franchise history.

