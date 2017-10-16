Patriots-Jets Takeaways: Banged-Up Tom Brady Stays Upright

The New England Patriots have allowed 17 or fewer points in the last two weeks, and the team still ranks 30th in points allowed on the season. That just shows how deep of a hole the Patriots’ defense dug themselves into at the start of the season.

The unit is on the right track now, however. They’re still letting up a ton of yards, especially through the air, but the defense has returned to its bend but don’t break ways.

Here are our assorted takeaways from the Patriots’ 24-17 Week 6 win over the New York Jets.

— The Patriots didn’t suffer any major injuries against the Jets, which is perhaps the best news of the day, especially since their secondary was missing their No. 1 and 3 cornerbacks in Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe. The Patriots would have been in a serious bind if any of their three cornerbacks suffered injuries Sunday.

— The Patriots’ run defense was fantastic against the Jets. They let up 2.4 yards per carry to running backs and 3.1 yards per carry overall.

— The Patriots’ rushing attack was equally impressive, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Running back Mike Gillislee still hasn’t ripped off a big play, but he’s slowly increased his yards per carry to 3.7. Dion Lewis had his second straight impressive game as he’s seen his workload increase. Now we’re left wondering what Rex Burkhead’s role will be when he returns from his rib injury. Could Burkhead be traded rather than Lewis?

— Lewis forced four missed tackles on just 11 carries, according to Pro Football Focus.

PASS PROTECTION

Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t sacked all game by the Jets, and it seems part of the reason he was never brought down is because he was getting rid of the ball faster.

Coming into Week 6, he was taking 2.67 seconds to throw and 2.56 seconds to attempt, per PFF. In Week 6, he took just 2.54 seconds to throw and attempt. Brady was hit just four times by Jets defenders, according to official NFL stats. That’s down from six times in Week 5, seven times in Week 4 and eight times in Week 3. It was critical that the Patriots’ offensive line protected Brady better since the quarterback was coming into the game with a left shoulder injury.

Here’s Pro Football Focus’ pass protection stats. They don’t credit the Jets with as many QB hits as the NFL’s official stats.

Nate Solder: one QB hit, one hurry

Shaq Mason: one hurry

Joe Thuney: one hurry

James White: one hurry

— Center David Andrews and right tackle Marcus Cannon didn’t allow any pressures.

PASS RUSH

Patriots fans really like to complain about the Patriots’ pass rush, but they get the job done when needed. The Patriots recorded four sacks Sunday, their most in one game all season. The Patriots had two sacks on the Jets’ final drive when New England desperately needed a stop.

Here are PFF’s pass-rush stats:

Kyle Van Noy: two sacks, QB hit, two hurries

Dont’a Hightower: sack, QB hit, hurry

Deatrich Wise: QB hit, two hurries

Trey Flowers: three hurries

Malcom Brown: sack, hurry

Malcolm Butler: QB hit, hurry

Duron Harmon: hurry

Cassius Marsh: hurry

Adam Butler: hurry

Lawrence Guy: hurry

— Van Noy had his best game of the season. He now is tied with Flowers for sacks on the season with 3.5.

PASS COVERAGE

The Patriots have yet to let up fewer than 300 passing yards to the starting quarterback. That’s obviously less than ideal, though the Patriots are beginning to allow fewer points.

Here are PFF’s pass coverage stats:

Malcolm Butler: 4-10, 114 yards, TD, INT, PBU

Devin McCourty: 5-6, 59 yards, INT, PBU

Dont’a Hightower: 5-5, 51 yards

Jonathan Jones: 2-3, 35 yards, two PBUs

Jordan Richards: 4-4, 25 yards

Johnson Bademosi: 2-2, 23 yards

Patrick Chung: 3-6, 16 yards, PBU

Duron Haron: 2-3, 15 yards

Kyle Van Noy: 2-2, 13 yards

Elandon Roberts: 1-1, 9 yards, TD

Trey Flowers: 1-1, 2 yards

— Butler admitted he messed up on the touchdown he allowed to Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley. Butler went for the ball and pass breakup rather than the safe play. Butler would have brought down Kerley before he scored if he didn’t sell out for the deflection. Butler had an up-and-down game, forcing two turnovers, including a controversial play in which Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball out of the end zone.

— Bademosi was playing his first defensive snaps of the season and was targeted just twice. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get more snaps moving forward.

— Roberts bit on play action and slipped as he went to cover Seferian Jenkins.

PASS ACCURACY

Here are PFF’s drop stats:

Chris Hogan: one drop

Brandin Cooks: one drop

Rob Gronkowski: one drop

— Cooks is second in the NFL in PFF’s drop rate metric. He has five drops on 39 targets. He also ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards and tops all wide receivers with double-digit receptions in yards per catch. So there’s a lot of good to take with the drops.

— Brady had three passes dropped, one throwaway and two attempts batted down at the line. He went 20 of 38 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and had one of his least accurate performances of the season, rivaled only by Week 1.

— Brady was 4-of-10 for 102 yards with an interception on passes over 16 yards. He was 1-of-6 for 42 yards with an interception on passes 20 yards or over.

