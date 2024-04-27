Caedan Wallace was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

It was the kind of moment every young football player hopes to have, as he was able to realize a lifelong dream in the presence of family and friends. It’s likely an added bonus that he got the call from Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf earlier than many predicted, coming off the board with the No. 68 pick.

Wallace didn’t have too much time to celebrate, though.

He jumped on a call with local media just minutes after the selection, and while most of the talk focused on whether or not he’d be able to convert to the left side and compete to protect fellow draftee Drake Maye’s blindside, there was one thing some couldn’t get off their mind.

Story continues below advertisement

Is his brother really an oyster scientist?

Did we forget to give you background? Let’s circle back. Wolf, when discussing the selection of Wallace in his round of media, dropped a nugget regarding his brother’s soon-to-be occupation.

“I think one of his brothers is like an oyster scientist or something like that,” Wolf said, giving no further context and shuffling off back to the Patriots’ war room.

Can you see why we’d be so interested?

Story continues below advertisement

Wallace, after answering the important stuff, was asked by NESN.com about his “oyster scientist” brother.

“I’ll have the man himself tell you,” Wallace responded. “He’s with me right here.”

Charles Wallace, the real star of the show, then appeared on camera.

“Hey everybody, how are you doing? I’m Charles Wallace, and I’m finishing up my PhD right now at the University of Florida,” Charles Wallace shared, grinning as much as you’d expect. “I do oyster science and oyster management stuff. I study how people interact with the environment, and specifically with oysters and oyster management. So, pretty cool stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

We agree, that is cool.

If you’re interested in getting to know Charles on a more personal level, you can watch the interaction here. Caedan might have to earn fans in New England, but we’re sure Charles already has plenty.