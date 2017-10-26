Patriots Signing Joey Bosa’s Cousin, Jake Kumerow, To Practice Squad

There will be a family reunion of sorts at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

On the week Joey Bosa’s Los Angeles Chargers are coming to Foxboro, Mass., the New England Patriots are signing the pass rusher’s cousin, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, to their practice squad, a source confirmed to NESN.com. ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the signing.

Kumerow, who’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015. Kumerow spent his first two seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad and active roster. He was placed on injured reserve this summer with an ankle injury then was released with an injury settlement Sept. 22. He doesn’t have any career receptions.

He ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2015 with a 6.90-second 3-cone, 4.26-second short shuttle, 31-inch vertical leap and 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

Kumerow’s father is Eric Kumerow, a 1988 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins. Kumerow’s uncle — Bosa’s father — is John Bosa, a 1987 first-round draft pick by the Dolphins. Jake’s father and Joey’s mother are siblings.

