Patriots Vs. Falcons Live: Updates, Analysis From Super Bowl LI Rematch

12:30 p.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing for a rematch with their Super Bowl LI adversary, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots and Falcons both have endured some growing pains since that championship classic, with New England’s new-look defense enduring repeated communication breakdowns early in the season and Atlanta’s offense lacking explosiveness under new coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

The Patriots, winners of two straight, sit at 4-2 entering today. The Falcons are 3-2 after suffering back-to-back losses at home to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

One of the top matchups to watch in this game will Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones against New England’s secondary, which will be missing at least two of its top three cornerbacks.

Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle) and Eric Rowe (groin) already have been ruled out, and Johnson Bademosi (abdomen) is listed as questionable. The Patriots chose not to call up a cornerback from the practice squad, though, which likely means they expect Bademosi to be available.

Neither Jones and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has put up particularly impressive stats this season, but New England’s defense has been carved up by much less talented passers this season, allowing 300-plus passing yards in all six games. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman also will be threats against a Patriots D that struggles to cover running backs in the passing game.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts and tight end Jacob Hollister also are listed as questionable for the Patriots. Running back Rex Burkhead was removed from the injury report Friday and is expected to play for the first time since Week 2.

We’re still about eight hours from kickoff, which is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, but keep it right here throughout the afternoon for all your pregame updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images