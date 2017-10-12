Raiders QB Derek Carr Expected To Play Week 6 Game Vs. Chargers

Derek Carr apparently won’t be out for as long as the Oakland Raiders originally planned.
The quarterback was injured in the Raiders’ 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and head coach Jack Del Rio announced Carr would miss two to six weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back. Despite that, Carr was back at practice last week — though he was inactive Sunday — and Del Rio said Wednesday that the plan is for Carr to play against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
“I’m expecting that he’ll be ready to go, but again, we have to see how the week actually does go, and not just what I’m hoping for,” Del Rio said in a conference call, per ESPN’s Eric D. Williams. “We have to see him be able to protect himself and be able to execute and run the offense the way we need him to. We’ll go through practice and make the determination later in the week.”
The Raiders lost to the Baltimore Ravens 30-17 in Week 5 with E.J. Manuel under center. Carr will get a chance to reverse that Sunday against the Chargers in a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup at Oakland Coliseum.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
