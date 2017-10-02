Red Sox ALDS Roster Projection: Boston Has Tough Decisions Entering Astros Series

The Boston Red Sox survived a late charge from the New York Yankees to win the American League East, and now they have some tough decisions to make.

The Red Sox and the Houston Astros begin a best-of-five series Thursday afternoon in Houston where Boston will hope for a better fate than 2016 when the Cleveland Indians swept them the Sox out of the ALDS.

Dave Dombrowski, John Farrell and the rest of the Red Sox baseball operations staff will have to put their collective heads together in order to build the most effective 25-man roster, and there are some potentially tricky decisions to be made.

Luckily for them, we’re here to help. Here’s our best 25-man projection.

PITCHERS

Starters

Game 1 — Chris Sale

Game 2 — Drew Pomeranz

Game 3 — Eduardo Rodriguez

Games 1 and 2 are fairly obvious. Sale, despite any recent hiccups, is the guy the Red Sox acquired to be the man, so he gets the ball in Game 1 and should be an option to come back on short rest if needed. Pomeranz’s Saturday start solidified him as the No. 2, and it makes sense to load up on left-handers against the Astros; Houston’s home OPS against left-handed pitchers was 64 points lower than against right-handers. As far as Game 3 goes, there’s no clear-cut option given how unpredictable Rick Porcello, Doug Fister and Eduardo Rodriguez were down the stretch. We’ll go with Rodriguez, however, because he has the highest ceiling of the three, at least at the moment — and we’ll just ignore the fact he’s allowed six runs in 6 2/3 career innings against Houston.

Bullpen

Porcello, Fister, David Price, Addison Reed, Carson Smith, Joe Kelly, Robby Scott, Craig Kimbrel

Given the question marks about the Game 3 starter, it makes sense to keep as many capable arms as possible, especially if Game 3 turns into a bullpen game of sorts. And if the Red Sox get solid efforts out of Sale and Pomeranz, then it’s easy to see going all hands on deck with a relatively full assortment of arms in the ‘pen. Even if the Red Sox get solid starts from the starters, expect John Farrell to lean heavily on the bullpen, which looks to be the strength of this team entering the playoffs. Price, obviously, is the potential X-factor. He allowed just three hits in 8 2/3 innings as a reliever, while striking out 13 of 32 batters he faced. He can pitch to hitters on either side of the plate, which should give Farrell a plethora of ways in which he could use the veteran.

POSITION PLAYERS

Starters

C — Christian Vazquez/Sandy Leon

1B — Mitch Moreland

2B — Dustin Pedroia

3B — Rafael Devers/Eduardo Nunez

SS — Xander Bogaerts

LF — Andrew Benintendi

CF — Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF — Mookie Betts

DH — Hanley Ramirez

Eduardo Nunez says he’s ready to go, despite a nagging knee injury that he reaggravated in his first game upon returning last week, so that’s what we’ll go with. Finding him a lineup spot is a bit trickier, but he could ultimately platoon with Rafael Devers while also being used a pinch-hitting option. And if Hanley Ramirez struggles, Devers (or Nunez) could be used as a DH if needed. Everything else is pretty much as expected.

Bench

Rajai Davis, Deven Marrero, Brock Holt

The bench might have featured the toughest decision. It came down to Chris Young or Brock Holt. While it doesn’t seem likely Rajai Davis or Deven Marrero get a ton of playing time, each delivers potentially vital late-game attributes. Davis is on the roster for his speed (and experience), while Marrero is the perfect late-game defensive replacement for either Devers or Nunez at third. Davis also makes Chris Young a non-essential roster piece. If Young was producing, he’d be a no-brainer, especially against a Houston team that features a premier left-handed starting pitcher (Dallas Kuechel) and a pair of tough southpaw relievers (Tony Sipp, if he makes the roster and Francisco Liriano). But Young isn’t producing. At his best, he hits lefties really well, but his numbers were actually worse against left-handers across the board this season. Holt’s numbers aren’t much better, but his defensive versatility makes him a potentially valuable option, especially given injury concerns about Nunez and even Dustin Pedroia. Holt also scuffled entering the playoffs last season and was one of the only Red Sox hitters to produce in the Cleveland series (4-for-10, double, home run).

