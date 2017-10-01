Red Sox’s David Price Looks Ready To Take On Huge Bullpen Role In Playoffs

It’s been a tough year for David Price, but he has an opportunity to end the season on a high note.

Now pitching out of the Bullpen, the Boston Red Sox pitcher has looked dominant as a reliever since converting to the role in September. And during Boston’s 6-3, American League East-clinching victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday, Price pitched back-to-back games as a reliever for the first time.

This was a huge development, especially if Boston plans on using Price in a fashion similar to how the Cleveland Indians use star reliever Andrew Miller.

For more on how Price has looked out of the bullpen, watch the above video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images