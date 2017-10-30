Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Rocks Bruins Hat For Couple Costume With Danica Patrick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke out his Boston Bruins attire for Halloween, but he wasn’t pretending to be one of the team’s Stanley Cup-winning players.

Stenhouse’s girlfriend and fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Danica Patrick, posted a picture Monday, revealing that the Roush Fenway Racing driver dressed up as fictitious “Beantown” athlete, Happy Gilmore.

The retro Subway shirt and Bruins flat brim was part of a “Happy Gilmore”-themed couple costume, though we’re a bit confused by Patrick’s half.

We’re not sure why Patrick dressed up as Grandma, instead of Gilmore’s love interest, Virginia Venit, but then again, she frequently confuses us with the things she does.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images