Tiger Woods Announces Return To Golf At 2017 Hero World Challenge

It’s been an eventful 2017 for Tiger Woods, but it’s going to end right where it began — on a golf course.

The 14-time major champion has been recovering from back surgery for the past nine months, and he recently was given the all-clear to resume full golf activities. Woods has announced that he will make his return to competitive golf in late November at his own charity’s event — 2017 Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30.

Woods announced the decision on his website Monday.

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

Woods has been teasing his comeback with a series of videos over the past few weeks, the latest of which showed a return of one of his famed shots.

Woods’ recently admitted that he saw a future in which he wouldn’t return to competitive golf, but it appears the legendary golfer is willing to give it another go with his revamped swing.

Hank Haney, who coached Woods from 2004-10, is encouraged by Woods’ new-look swing and believes he can win with it.

In addition to recovering from back surgery, Woods recently pleaded guilty to reckless driving after police found him asleep at the wheel May 29.

The toxicology report revealed a number of prescription drugs and marijuana in his system.

Woods returned from injury during last year’s Hero World Challenge, finishing 17th while leading the field in birdies and double bogeys.

