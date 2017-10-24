Suns Get A Win Over The Kings After A Tumultuous 24 Hours In Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns had an up and down start to their week.

They started on Sunday by firing head coach Earl Watson after an 0-3 start to the season, then on Monday they decided to send guard Eric Bledsoe home for the day after he posted a tweet that appeared to indicate he no longer wanted to play for Phoenix.

The negative energy took a positive turn when the Suns held off the Sacramento Kings for a 117-115 victory, their first of the season. Devin Booker led the Suns with 22 points and interim head coach Jay Triano notched the first NBA win of his career.

