Tom Brady Perfectly Trolls Falcons In Latest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

The New England Patriots have owned the Atlanta Falcons as of late.

The Patriots pulled off a historic comeback in their Super Bowl LI overtime win over the Falcons and followed that up with a convincing 23-7 victory over the NFC South club Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots fans have thoroughly enjoyed making jokes at the Falcons’ expense since last February, and that surely will continue following the Week 7 blowout win.

In fact, Tom Brady even is getting in on the action via the “TB Times.”

#tbtimes A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

It could be some time before the Falcons get a chance to right the ship against the Patriots. Barring a meeting in the Super Bowl, the two teams won’t meet until the 2021 season.

