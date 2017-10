The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday the hiring of Alex Cora as their new manager.

Cora, who’s currently a bench coach for the World Series-bound Houston Astros, will take over for John Farrell and become the 47th manager in Red Sox history.

Check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank, for analysis on Cora’s hiring from The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo and WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford.