Tom Brady Reveals His First Car, Which Was ‘Great’ Despite Annoying Quirks

Tom Brady didn’t always drive luxury cars.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” his first car was a 1967 Dodge Dart, which came with some quirks that only a novice driver is willing to withstand.

“(My first car was a) 1967 Dodge Dart that I bought from my sister for like 200 bucks,” Brady said, via WEEI.com. “It wouldn’t start if it was below 50 degrees. It didn’t have seat belts and the radio was — it was a great car.”

Brady didn’t divulge how old he was when he got the car, but our back-of-napkin math shows the Dart wasn’t anything close to new. Brady was born in 1977 and didn’t turn 16 until 1993, which means the Dart Brady’s sister sold him was at least 26 years old when he acquired it.

Elsewhere, British luxury automaker Aston Martin recently unveiled a line of “Tom Brady Signature Edition” convertibles. Brady didn’t disclose whether he plans to buy one of the 12 Aston Martin cars bearing his name. Each one costs $359,950, a number Brady can afford comfortably, needing little reminder of where he started in the car-buying game.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images