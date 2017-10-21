Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reject 76ers’ Markelle Fultz From Behind

Jayson Tatum struck first in what is sure to be a career-long comparison with Markelle Fultz.

During the first quarter of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Fultz attempted to blow by Tatum and finish at the rim.

That didn’t go so well.

Fultz initially got past Tatum, but the Duke product recovered and rejected him from behind.

Celtics fans remember that Boston appeared to be the likely destination for Fultz before they traded the No. 1 overall pick to the 76ers for the No. 3 overall pick (Tatum) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ protected 2018 first-round draft pick.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said after the trade that the player Boston was going to select at No. 3 was the same player they would have taken at No. 1, so he had to be smiling when Tatum sent Fultz’s shot back.

Tatum scored six points in the first quarter, while Fultz was held scoreless.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images