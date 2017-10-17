Yankees Perfectly Troll Red Sox On Twitter For Commemorating 2004 ALCS

Tuesday marked the 13-year anniversary of one of the most important games in Boston Red Sox history.

On Oct. 17, 2004, the Red Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, capped off by a David Ortiz walk-off home run. Boston went on to rattle off three straight victories over the Bronx Bombers, overcoming a 3-0 ALCS deficit en route to a World Series championship, which broke an 86-year drought for the franchise.

In honor of the momentous game, the Red Sox tweeted out a video Tuesday morning reminiscing on the historic victory.

While the Yankees surely would like to erase those moments from their memory, they promptly reminded their AL East rival why they had no time to dwell on the past.

Ah, work day for us. Game time is 5:08pm, if you're not busy. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2017

Ouch.

The Yankees have a chance to pull off an ALCS comeback of their own this year. After dropping the first two games of the series to the Houston Astros, New York responded with an 8-1 blowout win Monday night and have a chance to even the series Tuesday when it battles Houston in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images