The New York Yankees blasted three home runs on their way to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

The win sets up a showdown with the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series which will begin on Thursday night. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has all the details from the game in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images