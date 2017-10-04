Zack Greinke Can’t Keep Straight Face While Giving Obvious Answer About Wild Card

Zack Greinke is ready for the Major League Baseball postseason, we guess.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher will start Wednesday in the team’s National League Wild Card Game against the Colorado Rockies, and he just so happens to be one of the few guys on the roster with playoff experience. Greinke isn’t sweating the elimination game much, and it made for an unintentionally hilarious answer to reporters Tuesday.

“It’s nice to be in the playoffs with a big game, but I guess I don’t really think about the situation too much,” Greinke said. “It would be nice to have a good game and win, and it would be bad if it didn’t go that way.”

#Dbacks Zack Greinke on the pressure of a 1 game playoff pic.twitter.com/sZtCUHaerc — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) October 3, 2017

Greinke couldn’t help but smile as he realized he wasn’t exactly dishing out novel information, and the media was pretty amused, too.

The right-hander will have the chance to have a good game and win at 8 p.m. ET when the Diamondbacks and Rockies square off in Phoenix. Greinke went 13-1 with a 2.87 ERA and a .209 opponent average in 18 home starts this season.

