Aston Martin Says Track-Only Valkyrie’s Lap Times Will Rival F1 Cars

We already know Aston Martin’s self-professed goal for the track-only version of its upcoming hypercar is for it to lap Silverstone Circuit “as quick or quicker” than a Formula One car, but we now know how it hopes to achieve that.

Aston Martin announced Thursday that the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be able to rival modern F1 cars thanks to a reworked Cosworth V-12, more aggressive aerodynamics and various race-derived components.

As with the road-going Valkyrie, the AMR Pro is being developed in conjunction with Red Bull Racing, and is designed by RBR’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey. And although the standard car already is a masterclass in form following function, Newey was able to have a field day with the Valkyrie AMR Pro.

“While the core elements of the road and track versions are shared, every aspect of the AMR Pro — aerodynamics, chassis, powertrain and weight — has been optimised to significantly extend the performance envelope,” Newey said in a statement. “It offers a level of track performance significantly beyond any previous two seat closed roof car.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Redefining the limits of performance. An extraordinary track-only evolution of the most extreme Aston Martin in history. Read more: https://t.co/ikLKvt1L6A pic.twitter.com/jSWjogYpnM — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) November 16, 2017

The Valkyrie already is light as a feather, weighing 60 pounds less than a Mazda MX-5, but Aston Martin still put it on a diet for the track-only special. It not only has been stripped of the infotainment displays, Aston also fitted it with lighter-weight carbon fiber throughout the chassis, carbon fiber suspension and a polycarbonate windshield.

One of the modifications that by far will have the biggest impact on the hypercar’s performance is its tires. The Valkyrie AMR Pro sits on the same Michelin racing tires used on Le Mans Prototype 1 racers, and to accommodate the slicks, Aston has given the Valkyrie smaller, 18-inch wheels.

So what’s the result of all of these changes?

Cornering and braking forces in excess of 3 Gs, an estimated top speed of nearly 250 mph and lap times faster than what many previously considered possible for a road-car-derived vehicle.

Thumbnail photo via Aston Martin