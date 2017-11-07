Bruins Notes: Boston’s Youth Comes Up Big In 5-3 Win Over Wild

It’s time for the kids to carry the load.

The Boston Bruins already will be without David Krejci, Ryan Spooner and David Backes for an extended period of time, and Monday they also were without Brad Marchand who missed the game with an upper body injury.

While it’s unclear how serious Marchand’s ailment is, the B’s still will need their young players to put the team on their back while they await the return of their injured veterans.

Boston has a number of young offensive players who are capable of helping out David Pastrnak, who has been phenomenal earlier in the season.

That youth began to show how good it can be during the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Monday.

The B’s fell into an early 1-0 hole less than five minutes into the game, but Jake DeBrusk evened the score when his pass deflected off Ryan Suter and into the back of the net.

The goal broke an eight-game scoreless streak for DeBrusk, and could be the break the 21-year-old winger needs. DeBrusk created the opportunity by racing down the ice and winning a puck battle against veteran defenseman Jared Spurgeon before his pass deflected into the net.

Two minutes later, another young offensive weapon broke a scoreless streak of their own.

Frank Vatrano, who had been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games, snapped a 25-game scoreless streak when he put one past Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

The 23-year-old launched a shot as he entered the offensive zone. The puck clanged off the near post, hit the back of Dubnyk’s leg and scooted into the net.

Sean Kuraly (24), Tim Schaller (26) and Torey Krug (26) also scored for Boston in the win.

Until Marchand, Krejci, Spooner and Backes return, the Bruins will need a lot more of this kind of aggressive play from their young players.

If DeBrusk, Vatrano, Kuraly, Schaller and Anders Bjork can help Patrice Bergeron and Pastrnak on the offensive end, the B’s could be a potent offensive team by the time they are whole.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Wild:

— The Bruins placed Krejci on injured reserve Monday. The veteran center has missed the last six games with an upper body injury and will be out for at least another week.

— Marchand won’t make the trip to New York for Wednesday’s game vs. Rangers, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced.

Brad Marchand won't travel to New York, so he's missing Wednesday's game at the very least. Undetermined if he'll make trip to Toronto. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) November 7, 2017

— Boston now has won points in seven of its last eight games.

— Tuukka Rask made an impressive save on a penalty shot Monday.

