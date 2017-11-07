Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Fools Hawks Players With Smooth Handles And Finish

If you wanted to make the case that Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has the best handles in the NBA, the first half of Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks provided some quality supporting evidence.

Irving made the Hawks look downright silly on a number of plays, using his silky smooth dribbling and expert finishing to pour in a team-high 16 points in the first half.

Kyrie Irving loaded up the bus & took the kids to school pic.twitter.com/0kSUrBZ6Pj — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 7, 2017

Trap Irving at your own risk.

The Celtics and Hawks were tied 54-54 at halftime.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images