Bruins’ Matt Beleskey Takes Down Wild’s Luke Kunin In First-Period Fight

Matt Beleskey isn’t afraid to drop the gloves.

The Boston Bruins winger showed that again Monday night during the first period of the B’s tilt with the Minnesota Wild.

Boston won the faceoff after Jake DeBrusk’s game-tying goal, and Beleskey and Matt Dumba immediately went to throw hands.

But before Dumba could go after Beleskey, rookie Luke Kunin jumped in for his first career fight. Kunin got a good shot in before Beleskey took the rookie to the ice and both headed to the penalty box.

Beleskey and Kunin each were hit with penalties for fighting, while Dumba went to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images