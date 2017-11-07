Lions’ ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Celebration Might Be Best One Yet

The NFL’s decision to allow team celebrations probably was one of the league’s best moves in years.

During the 2017 campaign, we’ve seen countless creative celebrations, from playing baseball to the bench press, teams seem to one-up one another each week.

Enter: The Detroit Lions.

The Lions traveled to Green Bay for a “Monday Night Football” clash with the Packers. Detroit struck first when Matthew Stafford connected with Marvin Jones Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

After Jones hit paydirt, he and his teammates decided to celebrate by hilariously reenacting the classic game “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

Well done.

We can’t wait to see what teams come up with in Week 10.