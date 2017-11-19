Celtics Notes: Masked Kyrie Irving Showing He’s Hero Boston Needs

Kyrie Irving hates wearing his mask, but he sure does show out when he’s wearing it.

The Boston Celtics star guard broke a bone in his face when he took an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes during a win over the Charlotte Hornets last week.

When Irving returned to action he did so wearing a protective mask to protect his face, and a cape should have come with it.

Irving poured in 25 points in his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, and although he ditched the mask during the Celtics’ 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors, masked Kyrie returned Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

And the C’s are damn glad he did.

The 25-year-old star and his mask showed up at Phillips Arena just in time to rescue to Celtics from a sluggish start and an early 16-point hole against the Hawks.

While young stars Jaylen Brown (27 points) and Jayson Tatum (14 points) played the role of sidekick, Irving’s 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting slammed the door on Atlanta and lifted the C’s to their 15th consecutive win.

“I could see just a little bit more of the crowd tonight,” Irving said after the game as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “The eye holes are a little bit bigger. The basket looked a little bit better.”

Irving, as he has multiple times this season, showed he can score in a variety of ways at all three levels of the floor.

As he did during the win over the Warriors, Irving got to the free throw line at will in the fourth quarter Saturday. When he wasn’t sinking free throws with ease, masked Irving was busy assaulting the Hawks from beyond the arc, dicing them up in the paint and propelling the C’s to another come-from-behind victory.

Boston acquired Irving to be its leader, its star and in cases like Saturday, its hero.

And he’s delivered through 17 games.

Here are more notes from Celtics-Hawks:

— Jaylen Brown has been scorching hot from the field in the past two games, hitting 17 of 31 from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point land for 49 points.

— Brown and Irving went 12-for-13, 6-for-7 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 from the free throw line for 36 points in the second half against the Hawks.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images