Cleveland Browns Coach Equates Return Of Josh Gordon To Christmas

Consider Cleveland Brown’s coach Hue Jackson to be someone who doesn’t wait for Thanksgiving to pass before celebrating Christmas.

Any shred of potential good news is enough to stir up some excitement surrounding the Browns, especially as they sit in the NFL’s basement at 0-10. And today was an exciting day in Cleveland, as beleaguered Browns wide receiver Josh Brown practiced for the first time Monday since being reinstated into the NFL.

After a pair of productive seasons to start his career following his selection by the Browns in the 2012 draft, Brown has been a train wreck off the field. When the dust settled, he missed the past two seasons and a total of 53 games thanks to repeat violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

But he has since been eligible for reinstatement and can now practice. For Jackson, being able to have Brown workout with the team was something to be encouraged about for a team that has the league’s worst point differential of -109.

“It’s like Christmas. I get to open a new toy,” Jackson said. “I know what is in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It is exciting that he will be back out there.”

Time will tell if the 26-year-old can regain the stride that ultimately helped him garner Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. But if he can return to that level it is something to assuredly be excited about.

Either way, at this juncture for the Browns, any chance is one worth taking.

Thumbnail Photo Via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images