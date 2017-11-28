College Football Betting Odds: Clemson Favored Over Miami In ACC Championship Game

The Clemson Tigers will be looking for a third straight ACC conference title when they clash with the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in this year’s ACC championship game as 9.5-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Clemson improved to 11-1 straight up on the season with a 34-10 win over South Carolina as 13.5-point road chalk in last week’s annual Palmetto Bowl clash with the rival Gamecocks, and takes a 7-1 SU record in conference play into Saturday afternoon’s Hurricanes vs. Tigers betting matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Tigers’ past two ACC championship game wins set the stage for runs to the College Football Playoff national championship game, including last season’s 35-31 victory over Alabama. Clemson once again has been a fixture in the CFP rankings this season, and prepares to face Miami sporting +425 odds to successfully defend its national title.
However, a loss to the Hurricanes likely would dump the Tigers out of the top four spots on the CFP rankings and out of national championship contention.
The stakes are even higher for the Hurricanes, who saw a 15-game SU win streak come to an end with last week’s 24-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers as 12-point road chalk that will bounce them from the No. 2 spot on the CFP rankings.
Now desperate to avoid a second straight SU loss and preserve its fading national championship hopes as a diminished +1600 wager, Miami has struggled to produce victories at the sportsbooks in recent weeks.
The Hurricanes have covered just twice in their past seven outings, and have been plagued by slow starts in their past two outings, scoring just seven total first-quarter points. The squad also was forced to overcome a 28-14 second-half deficit before rallying to record a 44-28 win over Virginia as 19.5 home favorites two weeks ago.
Miami rose to the occasion in its only clash as a betting underdog this season, crushing Notre Dame 41-8 as a 3.5-point home underdog in Week 11, and sports +290 moneyline odds to claim the outright win over the Tigers.
However, the Hurricanes have produced mixed results in recent dates with Clemson, dropping a 58-0 decision to the Tigers as 8-point home underdogs in the last meeting between these squads two years ago to fall to 2-3 SU and 1-4 ATS in their past five matchups, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP