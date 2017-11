The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 8-2 late on Tuesday night as Connor McDavid led the way with two goals and an assist.

It was the most goals scored by an Oilers team since December 5, 2013.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two goals as well for the struggling Oilers. Courtney Cox fills you in on everything you missed while you were sleeping in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

