Julian Edelman Doesn’t Deny Savage Super Bowl Drop Jab At Wes Welker

Julian Edelman is one to do a little talking on the football field from time to time, but he also talks a pretty mean game away from the gridiron, too.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is out for the season with a knee injury, but he’s making the most of his downtime as he continues to promote his new book “Relentless.” As part of the ongoing promotional efforts, Edelman sat down with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast to discuss the book and look back on his career.

One of the show’s hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz asked Edelman about a story he heard involving Edelman, former Patriots wideout Wes Welker, the Kentucky Derby and some ruthless trash talk.

Here’s how it went down.

Big Cat: But I heard a story that, I don’t remember if it was at the Kentucky Derby or maybe a private plane, something where all the guys were hanging out and Wes Welker was giving you (expletive), saying “I was you before you were you,” and busting your balls and you said “the only difference is I made the catch in the Super Bowl and you didn’t” … true or false?

Edelman: That is, that is one of those things everyone has banter, we all have banters … Wes is like an older brother, bro. Everyone talks — when you get in the room full of fellas and everyone talks and you guys are tossing back some shots — you go from the Kentucky Derby to the Floyd Mayweather fight, you’re sitting there and it’s one of those things where you guys get to jawing. Things are said.

Welker, as Patriots fans who haven’t been able to wipe it from their memory will remember, dropped a crucial pass in Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants. If Welker made that catch, the Patriots at the very least would have been positioned for a go-ahead field goal, perhaps even a touchdown. Instead, they punted two plays later, and the Giants iced the game with a touchdown not long after.

As for Edelman, he’s been a Super Bowl standout. He caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIV and followed that up by making one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history in Super Bowl LI.

The timeline certainly matches up, too. Edelman mentions the Floyd Mayweather fight against Manny Pacquiao, and that happened in 2015 — just a few months after Edelman’s monster Super Bowl performance against the Seahawks.

Harsh. True, but harsh.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images