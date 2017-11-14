Conor McGregor Apologizes For Controversial Incident At Bellator 187

Conor McGregor has cleared the air.

McGregor, who stormed the octagon and went after the referee while celebrating his teammate’s win Friday at Bellator 187 in Dublin, apologized for his unusual behavior Monday in an Instagram post.

McGregor’s teammate, Charlie Ward, defeated John Redmond in the first round of their fight Friday, prompting The Notorious to jump inside the cage and tackle the victorious fighter. Referee Marc Goddard then approached McGregor, who wasn’t a licensed cornerman, setting off a chaotic scene in which McGregor shoved the official and needed to be restrained.

This isn’t the first incident involving McGregor and Goddard, as Goddard briefly stopped a fight between Andre Fili and McGregor’s longtime teammate, Artem Lobov, last month because the UFC champ became very animated outside the cage. But McGregor seemingly realizes that his latest antics were over the top, even by his standards.

