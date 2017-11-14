Conor McGregor Apologizes For Controversial Incident At Bellator 187

Conor McGregor has cleared the air.
McGregor, who stormed the octagon and went after the referee while celebrating his teammate’s win Friday at Bellator 187 in Dublin, apologized for his unusual behavior Monday in an Instagram post.
I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard. The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone. I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all! I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different.
McGregor’s teammate, Charlie Ward, defeated John Redmond in the first round of their fight Friday, prompting The Notorious to jump inside the cage and tackle the victorious fighter. Referee Marc Goddard then approached McGregor, who wasn’t a licensed cornerman, setting off a chaotic scene in which McGregor shoved the official and needed to be restrained.
This isn’t the first incident involving McGregor and Goddard, as Goddard briefly stopped a fight between Andre Fili and McGregor’s longtime teammate, Artem Lobov, last month because the UFC champ became very animated outside the cage. But McGregor seemingly realizes that his latest antics were over the top, even by his standards.
Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images
