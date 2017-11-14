Enes Kanter Not Buying LeBron James As King of New York: ‘We’ve Already Got a King’

Who would have thought a November game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers would lead to such an in-depth battle of pettiness?

Following Knicks practice Tuesday, center Enes Kanter responded to Lebron James’ Instagram post in which he dubbed himself “King of New York.” James dropped 23 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists Monday en route to a comeback win for the Cavs, posting the photo presumably in response to his performance and a skirmish between he and Kanter.

But Kanter has a different king in mind.

“We’ve already got a king; it’s Kristaps Porzingis,” Kanter said. “Sorry about that.”

After the comment, however, Kanter proceeded to change the mentality and attempt to put a stop to the back and forth.

“I think (we need to) kind of forget about this, play our game because we have one (Wednesday), just have to get back on track,” he said.

This could spell the end of the war or words (and posts), especially since the Cavs got the last laugh on the court with the 104-101 win.

Thumbnail Photo Via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images