How David Ortiz’s Advice Helped Aly Raisman Win Three More Medals After Injury

David Ortiz’ advice was short and simple.

Raisman was in a walking boot at Ortiz’ house in 2015 after getting an invite to his Christmas Eve get-together. Then 21 years old, she had recently torn ligaments in her left ankle during a warm up, and was told to keep off it for four weeks. In seven months, the team would be decided, and Raisman was not optimistic about her chances given the injury and the wealth of talent around her.

In her book “Fierce,” which was released Tuesday, Raisman described what Ortiz said that Christmas Eve.

“I just don’t feel confident anymore,” Raisman told Ortiz, via NBCSports.com. “There are all these younger girls coming up, and they’re all better than me.”

Ortiz responded: “You have to use the moment and not let it use you.”

The advice appeared to resonate with the gymnast, who proceeded to make the squad and earn a gold and two silver medals in the 2016 Olympics.

Thumbnail Photo Via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.