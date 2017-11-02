Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig’s Home Is Burglarized During World Series Game 7

Everyone knew Yasiel Puig wouldn’t be home once his prediction came to pass.

Burglars hit the Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder’s house Wednesday night during Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Puig played in vain, as Los Angeles lost 5-1 to the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium in the deciding game of the Fall Classic. When he returned home, he discovered one of his windows had been smashed and several items were taken from his home.

This is the second time burglars have struck Puig’s home in 2017. They stole $170,000 in jewelry during a March burglary. He bought a new home in October, and burglars struck before he had lived there for a month.

Puig on Monday night guaranteed the Dodgers would win Game 6 and force a Game 7 showdown. With two days to prepare, burglars seized the moment and made Puig’s week more bitter than it otherwise would be.

