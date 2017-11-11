Drunken Josh Beckett Reportedly Arrested After Tackling Country Singer

Josh Beckett screwed up big time Friday night in Texas.

The 37-year-old former MLB pitcher was arrested for public intoxication after he stormed the stage during an open mic night at a country club and tackled the leader singer of a country band, TMZ Sports reported Saturday morning. An officer deemed the two-time World Series champion “a danger to himself and others,” according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Beckett reportedly admitted to stage diving, and said he hurt his leg during the incident. Furthermore, the singer Beckett attacked told police that a torn rotator cuff and discloacted shoulder were among the “serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder.”

There is no video currently available of the attack. But there is this picture, which appears to show Beckett completely laying out to tackle the singer:

@MikeTaylorShow Josh Beckett can play for Rod Marinelli. That's a hell of a tackle on that country singer haha pic.twitter.com/dDvU8mdoja — L.J. in Laredo (@LJinLaredo) November 11, 2017

Not a good look.

Beckett’s lawyer reportedly told TMZ that the former Florida Marlin, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodger insists the attack simply was an “act of horseplay” and that he didn’t mean to cause any harm. Becket has apologized, and is hoping to make amends.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police, via TMZ.

Beckett retired after the 2014 season, in which he pitched in 20 games for the Dodgers. He won the 2003 World Series Most Valuable Player award as a member of the Marlins, and was a member of the Red Sox’s 2007 World Series-winning team.

