Former MLB All-Star Bret Boone Mocks Sexual Assault Victims In Weird Rant

Bret Boone performed the worst slide of his life Wednesday.

The former Seattle Mariners All-Star elected to slide into Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporter Stephen Cohen’s direct messages on Twitter in order to make light of sexual harassment.

Wow.

This comes on the same day that NBC fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer after the company received allegations of sexual assault against Lauer.

Boone’s mocking of sexual assault victims is crass and tasteless, and the former second baseman apologized later Wednesday.

All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier. None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again. — Bret Boone (@theboone29) November 30, 2017

We still have no idea why Boone would message a reporter and say this, and we’re sure he’s wondering the exact same thing.

