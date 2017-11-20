Lonzo Ball’s Second Career Triple-Double Gets Lakers Back To Winning Ways

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has managed to stay focused on his rookie campaign despite a plethora of family distraction off the court.

The Lakers are only 7-10 but Ball’s second triple-double of the season late last night helped his team get back to winning ways. Ball posted 11 points, 11 assists and 16 rebounds and Julius Randle had a game-high 24 points off the bench to lead L.A. to victory over the Denver Nuggets.

