NBA Odds: Celtics Favored Over 76ers In Showdown At TD Garden

The Boston Celtics will try to avoid losing straight up in consecutive games for the first time since the first week of the season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as 8-point favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston is coming off a 118-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons as 6-point home chalk Monday, and now has dropped two of four overall going into Thursday night’s 76ers vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics’ current 2-2 SU run comes on the heels of a 16-game SU win streak that has lifted them to the top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings, and to +700 on the NBA Championship odds, after opening the campaign at +1600.

Strong defense made the difference during the Celtics’ longest SU win streak since 2008. Boston allowed a meager 93.6 points per game during that stretch, but has been rocked for 105.75 points per game in four outings since, and now has seen the OVER prevail in totals betting in six straight contests.

However, the Celtics have been a model of consistency on home court, avoiding consecutive defeats during a 25-5 SU regular-season run since Jan. 25. Boston also has regularly rewarded bettors when playing at home, going 7-2-1 against the spread so far this season after covering in just one of their final seven home dates on last season’s schedule.

The Sixers travel to Boston after closing out a five-game homestand Wednesday with a 110-103 win over Washington as 7.5-point favorites. With the victory over the Wizards, Philadelphia improves to 12-8 on the season, just five games back of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers’ fast start comes in dramatic contrast to the team’s dismal performance in the past four seasons, each of which they finished at or near the bottom of the NBA standings. Philadelphia’s 12 wins to date already has eclipsed their win total for all of the 2015/16 NBA season.

Philadelphia also is enjoying a solid run at the sportsbooks, covering in 13 of 17 outings overall, and five of six meetings with the Celtics, but is winless ATS in two straight. In addition, Boston has dominated the 76ers on the scoreboard, winning SU in 12 of 13 clashes, including a 102-92 victory as 3-point road chalk on Oct. 20.

The Celtics continue their homestand against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, followed by a visit from the Milwaukee Bucks next Monday. Boston is 4-1 SU in five dates with the Suns, but has dropped two of three to the Bucks on home court.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images