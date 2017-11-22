Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Misses Practice With Achilles Injury; Gronk Out Sick

FOXBORO, Mass. — An Achilles injury kept Tom Brady out of Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, according to the team’s injury report.

Brady’s ailment reportedly is minor, however. The quarterback is expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, a source told Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Brady, who played through a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder last month, has not missed a game since the 2008 season.

Six players in total were absent from Wednesday’s practice. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and safety Patrick Chung are dealing with ankle injuries, wide receiver Chris Hogan is nursing a hurt shoulder, and tight end Rob Gronkowski and center David Andrews both were out with illnesses.

Five other players were limited, including special teams captain Matthew Slater, who returned to practice after missing Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders with a hamstring injury.

Here is the full injury report for Wednesday:

DNP

David Andrews, C (illness)

Tom Brady, QB (Achilles)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Patrick Chung, S (ankle)

Chris Hogan, WR (shoulder)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (illness)

LIMITED

Danny Amendola, WR (knee)

Martellus Bennett, TE (shoulder/hamstring)

Malcom Brown, DT (ankle)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images