‘The Globies’ To Honor Dream Big With Community Hero Award At 2017 Ceremony

Dream Big will soon receive huge recognition for the influence it has on its participants.

The Boston-based nonprofit organization will receive the 2017 “Community Hero Editors’ Choice Globie Award” next month at “The Globies” sports awards ceremony, according to The Boston Globe’s Joe Sullivan. Founded in 2010, Dream Big started as a way to help outfit and support girls sports in the Boston area.

“The need was so much greater than I anticipated,’’ Linda Driscoll, founder, president said Driscoll. “Games were being canceled because girls didn’t have $15 shin guards. Girls were sitting on the sideline because they couldn’t afford the equipment or the fees to play.’’

Dream Big’s mission now has expanded to empowering young girls through sports and physical activity, and more than than 30,000 participants in 12 states in four countries now are part of its programs.

The third annual celebration of The Globies will take place Dec. 5 at House of Blues Boston. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

Thumbnail photo via Dream Big