Tiger Woods Drops Vintage Fist Pump In Round 1 Of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods might not be back to his vintage golf form just yet, but he sure is fist-pumping like his old self.

Woods is in Nassau, Bahamas for this week’s Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts every year. It’s the first time he’s played competitive golf since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February with back issues.

Golf fans looking for reasons to get fired up for Woods’ comeback got what they wanted during Round 1 on Thursday, when 41-year-old saved par on the fourth hole. After sinking the putt, Woods dropped a fist pump that will have fans reminiscing of his glory days.

But he wasn’t done there.

Woods finished the front nine by sinking a birdie putt — and delivering another fist pump — on hole No. 9.

A birdie and another fist pump!@TigerWoods is (-2) as he makes his way to No. 9 at the Hero World Challenge. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/N0yrUMEYsI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

We’re not sure what it says about golf that a fist pump is the most exciting thing to happen in the sport in a quite a while, but it definitely says something.

Still, it’s good to see Woods back on the course showing the kind of swagger he regularly showed in winning 14 major championships.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images