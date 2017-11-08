Twitter’s New Character Limit Still Isn’t Enough To Count Tom Brady’s Wins

In case you’ve been living under a rock or aren’t regularly on Twitter (if it’s the latter, we envy you), the social media site made a big change Tuesday — it doubled every Twitter account’s character limit from 140 to 280.

Some aren’t too happy about this development — get ready for some way-too-long tweets, folks — but the New England Patriots made good use of the extra space Tuesday night by tallying up quarterback Tom Brady’s career victories.

They might need even more real estate, though.

Finally! Enough characters to count all of Tom’s wins.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

Hey @Twitter, can we get some more characters? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017

Well played, Patriots.

If each win counted as a single character, New England actually could pull this off: Brady currently sits at 214 career wins (including playoffs), the most among any QB in NFL history. His head coach would be more of a close call, though: Bill Belichick has 269 total wins as a head coach, one away from tying Tom Landry for third-most of all time.

Good on the Patriots for executing this joke, because others used their new freedom a bit less productively.

A-well-a everybody's heard about the bird

Bird, bird, bird, b-bird's a word

A-well, a bird, bird, bird, b-bird's a word

A-well, a bird, bird, bird, b-bird's a word

A-well, a bird, bird, b-bird's a word

A-well, a bird, bird, bird, b-bird's a word

A-well, a bird, bird, bird, b-bir— — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) November 8, 2017

