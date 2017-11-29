Wayne Rooney Scores Goal From Ridiculous Distance In Premier League Game

Wayne Rooney still has magic in his feet.

The English soccer star scored a hat trick in Everton’s 4-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday in the Premier League, and the last of his three strikes is creating a buzz around the soccer world. Rooney took a first-time shot from inside his own half, catching West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart off his line with the superb effort.

ROONEY! FROM HIS OWN HALF! pic.twitter.com/1TwTF2ipvM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2017

Here’s Rooney’s wonder-goal from a few other angles.

Wayne Rooney's goal from his own half for his hattrick pic.twitter.com/FlTLxN2Jms — Charlie (@CharlieCW90) November 29, 2017

Rooney’s previous two goals in the game came from inside West Ham’s penalty area.

His hat trick against West Ham lifted his goals tally for the season to seven in all competitions and helped him set another Premier League record.

2272 – Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick tonight came 2272 days since his last (10th September 2011) – the longest gap between two hat-tricks by a player in @premierleague history. Screamer. pic.twitter.com/14u3GGP4GD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2017

Rooney, 32, joined Everton from Manchester United in July with hopes of increasing his playing time and the chances of producing occasional moments of genius. He checked both boxes in Everton’s win over West Ham.

Photo via YouTube/NBC Sports