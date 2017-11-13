Why Tom Brady Was So Impressed With Martellus Bennett After Patriots-Broncos

Martellus Bennett may have burned a few bridges over the past few days, but Tom Brady is very happy to have “Marty” back on his side.

Bennett suited up for the Patriots on Sunday night just three days after New England claimed him off waivers following his release from the Green Bay Packers. He managed to make an impact, too, recording three catches for 38 yards despite playing just seven snaps in a 41-16 rout of the Denver Broncos.

Bennett is familiar with many Patriots players after spending the 2016 season in New England, but he’s especially close with Brady. During an appearance Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” the Patriots quarterback praised Bennett’s ability to get ready so quickly for Sunday’s game.

“I don’t think it was easy for him, but he put a lot of work in,” Brady said, via WEEI.com. “He made some really good plays out there. It is pretty amazing to think that you can pick a player up on a (Thursday) and he can contribute on Sunday.

“Marty is smart. He really wanted to do a good job. He wasn’t in there on many plays, but when he was in there he was effective and it’s great to have him back. I felt that when he got back and it all worked out for our team. I felt like it could be a real positive knowing how talented he is.”

Brady looked Bennett’s way often last season, hitting the veteran tight end for 55 receptions totaling 701 yards and seven touchdowns. Brady went to Bennett as a safety valve for his first catch of the night Sunday, and indicator of the report they had built up from last year.

“I have a lot of throws and big throws and big-time games built up with him,” Brady added. “I have a lot of trust in him. Any time you have players like that on your team it just adds to it.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images