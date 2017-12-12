Alex Cora Plans On Changing Approach At Plate To Help Red Sox Improve Power

It’s no secret the Boston Red Sox struggled mightily to hit for power in 2017. But new manager Alex Cora believes simply changing the approach at the plate will help combat some of those issues next season.

Cora was adamant that a change in philosophy will pay dividends for the Sox offense, and speaking on MLB Network Radio, he was pretty direct that he finds the offense is already poised to hit for power if they are more aggressive early in the count.

Nearly every player on the roster had a noticeable downtick in power numbers last season, and regardless of what it can be attributed to, they’ll need to find a solution to keep pace with the bolstered New York Yankees lineup.

The new Sox skipper also noted to reporters at the Winter Meetings he won’t prioritize alternating lefties and righties in the lineup.

