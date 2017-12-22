Automotive News Roundup: Honda Revives Insight As Civic-Based Sedan

The end of the year is upon us, and with it, a flurry of year-end announcements.

With auto show season lurking just around the corner, manufacturers are beginning to generate buzz for their displays, whether through teasers, or pictures of near production-ready prototypes. There’s also lots going on behind the scenes in the industry, however.

For some automakers, preparations for 2018 involve making public their strategic changes.

Here are some of this week’s major stories from the automotive industry:

Infiniti Teases Concept That Will Feature ‘Long Cabin’

The teaser for Infiniti’s new concept hardly gave anything away, as it looked like a portion of a design sketch of any current model.

Infiniti says the car, set to debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, will preview the future of its design philosophy.

Presumably an EV, the concept will highlight the unconventional design elements that can be used in vehicles with smaller, alternative powertrains.

Mercedes-AMG Unloads Its Shares Of MV Agusta

Mercedes is getting out of the motorcycle game.

Mercedes-AMG recently announced that it has sold its 25 percent stake in Italian manufacturer MV Agusta. AMG purchased the stake in 2014 as a way to compete with BMW Motorrad and Audi-owned Ducati.

The news comes roughly two months after Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton partnered with MV Agusta to produce a limited edition superbike.

Honda Revives Insight For 2019 Model Year

Honda too has been promoting the car it will bring to the Detroit Auto Show, though not solely with teaser photos.

For NAIAS, Honda plans to unveil the 2019 Insight, revealing pictures of a prototype ahead of the car’s official premiere. Unlike the discontinued Insight, which was a five-door hatchback, the revived model will be a four-door sedan presumably based on the Civic’s vehicle platform.

Thumbnail photo via Honda