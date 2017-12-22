Cavs’ LeBron James Tracks Down Candy For Daughter During Game Vs. Bulls

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Step aside, LaVar Ball. LeBron James just might be the basketball dad of the year in 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar went to great lengths to acquire candy for his daughter on Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena during his team’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Cameras followed LeBron James, as he first greeted Zhuri James, who was sitting a few rows behind the Cavs’ bench, then asks around for some candy to give to the 3-year-old.

James’ quest for candy was only a momentary distraction from his immediate task: torching the Bulls. He scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out nine assists in the Cavs’ 115-112 win.

Everyone in the James family probably went home happy.