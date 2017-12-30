Chiefs Fan Plays Awesome Prank While Helping Build New Raiders Stadium

The Oakland Raiders will be heading to Las Vegas in a few years, but it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs beat them there.

Work is being done to build a football stadium in Vegas that will await the Raiders for their scheduled relocation ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

And one man helping build the stadium is making sure to leave his — and his team’s — mark.

Chris Scherzer put up a Facebook post claiming that he took a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag, buried it beneath the dirt, had it encased in concrete and in turn will be buried beneath the stadium.

Take a look:

Talk about leaving a mark. You have to respect the dedication to his team.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images.