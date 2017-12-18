Eli Rogers Still Believes Steelers Will Beat Patriots In AFC Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost the battle in heartbreaking fashion Sunday. But they’re still confident they can win the war.

At least, that’s what Eli Rogers believes. After Pittsburgh’s last-minute loss to the Patriots at Heinz Field, the Steelers wideout was adamant his team can defeat New England in Round 2, if there is one.

“We’ll see them again and the outcome will be different,” Rogers told reporters, via WEEI.com.

That’s an optimistic mindset from someone at the center of Pittsburgh’s devastation: Rogers was the intended receiver on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s slant pass, which was tipped by Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe and intercepted by Duron Harmon with nine seconds remaining to seal the Patriots’ 27-24 win.

The Steelers led for nearly all of the second half, though, and nearly pulled off the victory despite losing star wideout Antonio Brown to injury in the first half. While Pittsburgh hopes to get Brown back for the playoffs, the Steelers might have to travel to Foxboro for a potential rematch, as the Patriots can clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason by winning their final two games.

If Pittsburgh takes care of its business, that rematch would come in the AFC Championship Game, where New England handled Pittsburgh 36-17 earlier this year en route to their fifth Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images