Gordon Hayward Sheds Walking Boot As Celtics Star Continues Recovery

Time for Boston Celtics fans to lose their minds.

Just two months ago, star forward Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle/leg injury in the season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that had many wondering when they would see the All-Star on the court again.

But on Wednesday, just 11 weeks after the injury, Hayward had his walking boot removed, which is a little ahead of the projected timetable.

Here’s a look at Hayward sans boot:

Look who's out of the boot 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RN5EOOJ0c — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2017

While both Hayward and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have tempered expectations for a possible return this season, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Selene Parekh said it’s not entirely out of the question to see the Butler product suit up this season.

Great to see he is out of the boot already. A little bit quicker than anticipated. It is possible to see him on the court in a real game by March. Next steps include strengthening, mobility, and agility training — Dr. Selene Parekh (@seleneparekhmd) December 13, 2017

While it’s OK to be optimistic, it still seems like a longshot for Hayward to return at full-strength before next fall. But if he can do it, Boston immediately would become a trendy pick to win the NBA Finals.