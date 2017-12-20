Here’s What Reportedly Will Prevent Orioles From Trading Manny Machado

The Baltimore Orioles’ brass reportedly doesn’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to their star player’s future.

One of the biggest surprises of Major League Baseball’s offseason thus far has been the Orioles reportedly shopping third baseman Manny Machado. Several teams, unsurprisingly, have kicked the tires on the 25-year-old, including the already loaded New York Yankees.

While a Machado trade likely would result in a massive haul that could greatly benefit Baltimore’s future, not every member of the team’s front office appears to be on board with shipping the three-time All-Star from Charm City.

8 teams have made trade offers to the Orioles for Manny Machado but sources doubt that ownership will approve a trade even if recommended by GM Dan Duquette — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@JimBowdenGM) December 19, 2017

It’s not a total surprise that Orioles ownership reportedly has reservations about trading Machado, but it definitely should be willing to listen to offers. Machado’s contract expires at season’s end, and Baltimore could be in line to lose elite talent for nothing.

Baltimore shouldn’t rush into a blockbuster trade, but given Machado’s impending free agency, the O’s might have to do what’s ultimately best for the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images